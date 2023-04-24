Enjoy Special Savings at Southern Lehigh Restaurants This Week

If you enjoy dining out, heads up! Eight participating local eateries are hoping to attract your attention this week with special savings they are offering as part of Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week.

Organized by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week is being held through this Saturday, April 29.

The participating restaurants are Red Robin in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley; Casa Toro Mexican Grill, 7001 Rt. 309, Coopersburg; Brick Tavern Inn, 2460 N. Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown; Carlo’s Pizza, 7001 Rt. 309, Coopersburg; Diana’s Cafe, 4907 Rt. 309, Center Valley; White Orchids Thai Cuisine in the Promenade Shops; Batch Microcreamery in the Promenade Shops; and Coopersburg Diner, 336 N. Third St. (Rt. 309), Coopersburg.

All of the restaurant deals may be found on the chamber’s website.