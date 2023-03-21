Ice Cream Business About to Open at Promenade Shops

Just in time for spring and warmer weather, a business specializing in frozen treats is opening at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

Batch Microcreamery will host its grand opening in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center this Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Batch announced the opening on its Instagram account (@batchmicrocreamery), where followers can view photos of some of the delicious ice cream treats that will soon be available, including shakes, floats and ice cream sandwiches made with Batch’s hand-crafted, super-premium ice cream.

According to the announcement, the celebration will continue on Sunday, March 26, which is also the rain date for Saturday’s opening day festivities.

Batch will be located in Suite 604, which is at the eastern end of the shopping complex near the AMC movie theater, Red Robin and other dining, retail and lifestyle destinations.

Its regular hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Batch’s plans were first announced in December, when owners Manny Rodriguez and Rick Pongracz revealed that they had chosen the Promenade Shops for their third location.

“Having grown up just 20 minutes away from the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, we couldn’t be more excited to provide our friends and neighbors in the Center Valley area with our distinctive brand of ice cream and the fun-filled experience they will have in our store,” Pongracz said at the time. “We selected the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley for our newest location because of the center’s upbeat atmosphere and exciting events and activities that include everything from holiday tree lightings to wine and craft beer pop-ups.”

Batch Microcreamery’s other locations are in the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown (year-round) and at Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Wescosville (seasonal).

Saturday will be a busy day at the Promenade Shops, which is also hosting an Easter-themed event for families from 9 to 10 a.m. Bunny Palooza will be held at The Patio and will feature a DJ, games, bubbles, a craft and a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Saturday is also the first day for Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Promenade Shops.