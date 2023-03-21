Who Stole Eggs, Cash from Roadside Cooler?

A rural community in upper Bucks County is reacting to news that a resident’s roadside egg stand was recently targeted by a thief.

Springfield Township Police publicized the incident on their Crimewatch site Monday in a post in which they asked for the public’s help identifying the man.

The post included a clear surveillance photo of the suspect, who police said stole money and goods from the resident’s egg cooler on Ebert Road at around 3:30 p.m. March 18.

“While this may not be the crime of the century, our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small business and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them,” police said.

They also noted that the suspect could be responsible for other thefts.

In rural townships throughout the area, many residents sell eggs, farm-fresh produce and various other items from roadside containers via an honor system.

Anyone who recognizes the man captured on surveillance is being asked to contact Springfield Township Police either through CrimeWatch or by calling 215-328-8523.