Looking for a Summer Job? Check Out These Local Opportunities.

The summer of 2023 is ripe with employment opportunities for those who are looking for seasonal jobs, including a number of opportunities available in the Bethlehem and Saucon Valley areas.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The summer of 2023 is ripe with employment opportunities for those who are looking for seasonal jobs, including a number of opportunities available in the Bethlehem and Saucon Valley areas.

Check out our job list below and click on the links for more information and/or to apply!

Borough of Fountain Hill: The borough is seeking a pool manager, pool cashier, head lifeguard and lifeguards to work at the Fountain Hill Pool and a recreation assistant for its summer park program. For more information and the borough employment application, visit the Employment Opportunities page at FountainHill.org.

Borough of Hellertown: The borough is hiring park maintenance staff and pool staff, including lifeguards and concessions stand workers. In addition to teens, college students, teachers and others who may have extra time over the summer are encouraged to apply. Apply using the forms on the borough website.

Lost River Caverns: Hellertown’s most famous and “coolest” tourist attraction, Lost River Caverns is hiring summer tour guides and gift shop staff. Visit their website to fill out an application.

Just looking for a cool local volunteer opportunity?

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown is seeking volunteers to help man its information booth, set up/tear down the market and more. The market is held next to the Hellertown Area Library (across from Dimmick Park) at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from early May through late November. This year’s market season begins Sunday, May 7. More than 30 local vendors selling everything from organic produce to flowers to baked goods participate in the market, which has been held in Hellertown annually since 2006. Learn more about the market at SVFMPA.com. To learn more about volunteering, please complete the form on the website.

Note: To learn more about advertising your local job or volunteer opportunity on Saucon Source, please email joshpopichak@gmail.com.