LSTHS Speaker Will Discuss Lenape Culture, Traditions

If you’re fascinated by the legacy of the Native Americans who once inhabited what is today the Lehigh Valley, you won’t want to miss a lecture being presented by the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society next week.

Chief Barbara Bluejay, Keeper of Culture for the Lenape, will highlight oral histories and discuss family heirlooms and traditions in a talk that will be given at Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Seidersville Hall, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem (next to Lower Saucon Town Hall).

Bluejay is the granddaughter of the late Lenape chief, Chief Whipporwill.

The Lenape inhabited the woodlands of eastern Pennsylvania for thousands of years before Europeans arrived in the early 18th century.

The 1737 Walking Purchase subsequently displaced many Lenape inhabitants, who were forced to move westward after its completion.

Light refreshments will be served at the talk, which is free to attend.