David G. Fetzer, 68, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David G. Fetzer, 68, of Steel City, Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Diane F. (Borda) Fetzer. David was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 22, 1954 to the late Walter Fetzer and Alberta (George) Eardley. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Walters Excavating, Steel City. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and fishing.

In addition to his wife of 46 years; daughters: Tanya M. Millet (Benjamin) of Spring City, Pa., and Tara J. Fetzer of Bethlehem Township; siblings: Nancy Sabler (Louis) of Allentown, Morris Fetzer of North Carolina and Diane Shaw of Pen Argyl; grandchildren: Charlotte and Logan. David was predeceased by siblings: Sarah Schaffer and Thomas Eardley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (Rear), Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held immediately following a time of sharing. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106 and/or Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.