Opening Day Fun at the Hellertown Pool (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Sun-seekers who made their way to the Hellertown Pool Saturday enjoyed delightful weather on the pool’s opening day.

After a week when air quality alerts were frequently issued due to unprecedented air pollution from Canadian wildfires, skies were sunny and relatively haze-free for the start of the 2023 season.

The pool is located at 575 Durham Street in Hellertown, and parking is available across the street from it in the lot adjacent to Dimmick Park.

Weather permitting, the pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., with a mid-afternoon closure so staff can have a break. The season continues through late August.

This year the pool will host several special events, including the popular Dip-N-Dance parties featuring a local DJ that have been held there for a number of years. The dates for those parties, pool pass information, daily admission rates, pool rules and other information may be found on the Borough of Hellertown’s website.

Photos by Chris Christian