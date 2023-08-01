Donald E. Kessler, 90, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donald E. Kessler (1933 – 2023)

Donald E. Kessler, 90, of Hellertown, died Monday, July 31, 2023 at Valley Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, Springfield Township. He was the husband of Sharon L. (John) Kessler. Donald was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 16, 1933 to the late Walter C. Sr. and Ruth N. (Ehrig) Kessler. He was a maintenance supervisor at Homer Research Lab, Bethlehem Steel for 38 years until retiring in 1991. Donald was a member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown, and Dewey Fire Co.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 49 years, he is survived by children: Kim (Tom) McGouldrick of Fountain Hill, Deborah (Scott) Arner of Bethlehem, Donna Hitchcock of Fountain Hill, Lora (Barry) Cambiotti of Steel City, Randy (Lisa) of Mountain Home, N.C.; stepson: Joseph Stratton of Allentown; sister: Nancy K. Prosser of Lower Saucon Township; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Dorothy K. Wagner and Walter C. Kessler Jr.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. The interment will be at the Memorial Garden at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions in Donald’s name may be sent to Mountainview Moravian Church, 331 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.