Quakertown Area Rite Aid ‘Relocating’

As the Rite Aid corporation prepares to close numerous stores as part of a proposed bankruptcy filing, one store in the Quakertown area is supposed to be relocated, but exactly where is unclear.

The store is located at 1180 S. West End Blvd., at the intersection of Tollgate Road and Rt. 309 in Richland Township.

Signs posted on the store’s front door Tuesday said that “effective Sept. 26, 2023 this Rite Aid location will be relocating” and that the pharmacy would continue to fill prescriptions until that time.

The signs also advertised a storewide clearance sale now taking place. Items such as seasonal decor, paper products, small electronics and housewares are marked down by as much as 75 percent.

The Tollgate Road store, which is known as Rite Aid Store 7827, is one of two in the Quakertown area.

Another store is located approximately two miles to the north at 1465 W. Broad St., in the Quakertown Shopping Plaza strip mall, and there are apparently no plans to relocate or close that store.

Both stores are the subject of a discussion on a “store closure” thread in the Rite Aid subreddit, where someone with the username HeaviestPendulum posted Aug. 29 that Store 7827 is closing.

According to published reports, the company is closing other stores throughout the area, including a store in Bristol, Bucks County, as reported Monday by LevittownNow.com. A store on S. 25th Street in Palmer Township is scheduled to close Thursday and a store on Northampton Street in the city of Easton is scheduled to close later this month, according to a LehighValleyLive.com story.

According to the Reddit thread, in addition to Store 7827 in Richland Township and the stores previously mentioned, Rite Aids in the Allentown (Store 11054, 361 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.) and Souderton (Store 185, 741 Rt. 113) areas are also slated to close in the near future.

“Damn, they closed another Quakertown location a few years back,” wrote mbz321 in response to HeaviestPendulum’s comment, apparently in reference to the Rite Aid store that was previously located in the Quaker Village shopping center in downtown Quakertown. “Odd that they would close this one, a fairly newer location, but keep the dumpy old strip-center location down the road.”

The Rite Aid store at 1180 S. West End Blvd. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about individual Rite Aid stores, including hours and store phone numbers, visit RiteAid.com.

Forbes reported in April that Philadelphia-based Rite Aid lost nearly a quarter of a billion dollars during in the fourth fiscal quarter last year and that it had closed about 145 stores in the last year.