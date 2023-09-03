Stella A. Kovacevic, 63, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Stella A. Kovacevic, 63, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Stella A. Kovacevic (1960 – 2023)

Stella A. Kovacevic, 63, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Joseph J. Kovacevic. Stella was born in Philadelphia on May 3, 1960 to the late John and Dolores (Margerum) Farnsworth. She was a Cook Supervisor at Valley Manor Nursing Home, Coopersburg, for 26 years until retiring in 2020. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at Belle Haven Nursing Home, Quakertown, from 1985 to 1988. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Allentown, where she was very active in the life of the church and its Women’s Group. Stella was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and lived for her family. Animals always brought joy into her life.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 30 years; children: April L. (Raymond A.) Barbosa of Emmaus, Christopher P. Miner of Bethlehem; siblings: John (Linda) Farnsworth in Florida, Louise (Charles) Schulz of Lehighton; 11 grandchildren.

SERVICE

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or an animal rescue of one’s choice.