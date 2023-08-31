Credit Card Thieves Went on $4,000 Shopping Spree at Mall, Police Say

Two people who are believed to have stolen cash and credit cards from a wallet left in a vehicle at the Reading Drive Trailhead along the Saucon Rail Trail are now wanted for questioning by police.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, Lower Saucon Township Police shared store security photos of the man and woman, who are believed to have later used the stolen credit cards to make more than $4,000 in unauthorized purchases at the Apple store and Macy’s, both of which are located at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

According to police, the victim’s wallet was stolen Saturday, Aug. 26 between 12:22 and 1:11 p.m., while he was running on the trail.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or with additional information related to the case is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.