June Marie Grohotolski, 84, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

June Marie Grohotolski (1939 – 2023)

June Marie Grohotolski, 84, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of the late John Joseph Grohotolski, who died Jan. 16, 2020. June was born in Palmerton on Feb. 26, 1939 to the late Thomas and Rose (Kitchen) Andrews. Miss June worked for many years at Day Care in the Park, Allentown, and had a natural ability for artwork. June was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughter: Karis A. (Gary C.) Crain; siblings: Thomas, Dorothy, Virginia, Donald, Rose, Patricia; grandchildren: Austin, Madison and Alyssa Crain. She was predeceased by brother: Theodore.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.