Meryl John ‘Jack’ Reiss, 101, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Meryl John ‘Jack’ Reiss (1922 – 2023)

Meryl John “Jack” Reiss, 101, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Pearl Z. (Zimpfer) Reiss, who died June 30, 2013. Jack was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 24, 1922 to the late Elmer E. and Mary (Fluck) Reiss. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Jack worked as a Class A Machinist in the #6 and #2 Machine shops at the former Bethlehem Steel for 42.5 years, until retiring in 1982. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where he had served as councilman, head of the property committee, in the Gentleman’s Club and as sexton at the old church on Northampton Street. Jack was a member of the Blue Mountain Gas Engine Club.

SURVIVORS

Jack is survived by his sons: Jere L. and his wife Phyllis (Hoffert) Reiss of Coopersburg, John M. and his wife Susan (Whitman) Reiss of Hellertown, Thomas D. and his wife Pamela (Hirjak) Reiss of Stouts Valley. He was grandfather to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jack was predeceased by siblings: Dean R. Reiss, Natalie (Reiss) Donchez.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s and/or Blue Blue Mountain Gas Engine Club, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.