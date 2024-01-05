Paulette Germaine Gilfoil, 70, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Paulette Germaine Gilfoil (1953 – 2024)

Paulette Germaine Gilfoil, 70, of Bethlehem Township, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2024, with her loving family and close friends around her at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. Born in Southbridge, Mass., on March 6, 1953, Paulette was the daughter of the late Grenville and Helen (Peterkin) Robbins. She was a graduate of Ludlow High and later obtained a business degree from Western New England College. During this time she met the love of her life, David M. Gilfoil, whom she married in Williamsburg, Va., on Aug. 23, 1975 at the College of William & Mary, where David was pursuing his first Master’s. They were the truest of partners in life, having celebrated 48 years of a loving marriage. Paulette’s career began in New York City, where she held various marketing roles in publishing, working for Sports Illustrated, Time Inc. and Condé Nast. After living in NYC for many years, she and David traded city life for the beach, a place Paulette loved, buying their first home in Fair Haven, N.J. They eventually moved to central New Jersey, where they raised their family in East Windsor and Princeton Junction. Paulette left her job in publishing to devote most of her time to raising her two children, while pursuing a career as a realtor in the Princeton area. As her children grew, her desire to be closer to them also grew, leading her to transition to administrative roles in the West Windsor-Plainsboro School District, where they attended school. Paulette always had a big place in her heart for public service and caring for the poor. This called her to take on government positions in Somerset, N.J., and her most recent role as HUD Grants Coordinator in Lehigh County, which she held for approximately 10 years. Anyone who knew Paulette can attest to her vivacious, independent, silly, sassy and sometimes mischievous spirit. Above all, she was compassionate, loving and kind-hearted, always thinking of and caring for others. She was a true “people person,” making friends wherever she went. She loved being a mother to her children and dogs and “Mimi” to her two-year-old grandson. In her spare time, Paulette filled her life with many interests and hobbies including reading, doubles tennis, skiing in Utah, playing games like Mahjong and Bunco, and golfing with her husband and beloved “golf sisters.” Financial literacy was deeply important to Paulette, which led her to co-found “Stock Sisters,” an investment club for women in Princeton. A self-proclaimed “foodie,” Paulette loved trying new cuisines, sharing recipes and, if you have ever had her Beef Wellington or French Meat Pie, you know she was a phenomenal cook. Throughout their marriage, Paulette and David traveled near and far to 30-plus countries and lived abroad in Japan for a short period. True to her love for the ocean, her “happy place” was Maui, and she was fortunate enough to travel there annually over the last decade. Paulette lived her life as a devout Catholic and was a longtime parishioner of the Holy Family Church in Nazareth, Pa. A special thank you to Paulette’s medical team at Memorial Sloan Kettering for their expertise and compassionate care.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband; she is survived by children: Jenna K. (Floyd Tucker) of Glenview, Ill., Sean P. of Bethlehem Township; grandson: Logan David Tucker; siblings: Leonard (Dorothy) of Ludlow, Mass., Ramona Reccord of Springfield, Mass., Marie Sbriscia of Belchertown, Mass., Raymond of Belchertown, Mass., Elizabeth McGrath of Springfield, Mass., Suzanne (Gary) Desrosiers of Wilbraham, Mass., Brenda (Dino) D’Angelo of Ludlow, Mass., and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to St. Elizabeth’s Church in Ludlow, Mass., on Saturday, Jan. 13. A visitation is planned at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Springfield, Mass. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Contributions in Paulette’s memory are appreciated and welcome to be made directly to Meals on Wheels of America, an organization she was passionate about and regularly supported.