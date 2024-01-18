Rosemary Curry Halpin, 99, Formerly of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Rosemary Curry Halpin (1924 – 2024)

Rosemary Curry Halpin, 99, of Langhorne, formerly Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Langhorne. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Halpin, who died Feb. 19, 2022. Rosemary was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 11, 1924 to the late John and Evelyn (Ueberboth) Curry. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and Churchman Business School. Rosemary was the private secretary to the assistant treasurer of Bethlehem Steel. She was a member of the Junior Women’s Club and a President of the Lafayette College Auxiliary. She spent much time volunteering with the Cub scouts, Girl scouts and United Cerebral Palsy. Rosemary enjoyed traveling, golfing and playing bridge. Rosemary spent many years of retirement living in Long Beach Island, N.J., and Vero Beach, Fla. She was a member of The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Rosemary is survived by her two children: Donald A. Jr. “Chip” (Patricia) of San Antonio, Texas, Susan A. (William) Ahern of New Hope; four grandchildren: Amanda Halpin DeGroat (John), Alison Ahern Nowlan (Peter), Michael P. Ahern, Ryder S. Halpin; three great-grandchildren: Evan J. DeGroat, Elizabeth J. DeGroat, Austin W. Nowlan. She was predeceased by siblings: Dorothy Lindenmuth, Marie Trimble, Frances Williams, John “Jack” Curry.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with the family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial considerations can be made in Rosemary’s name to United Cerebral Palsy, 8401 Old Courthouse Road, Vienna, VA 22182.