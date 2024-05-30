Teen Podcasting Class Offered at BAPL

The class, which is free to attend, will cover both the technical and creative aspects of podcasting, as well as how to market a podcast.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) will host a teen podcasting class for young people interested in learning how to craft, record and share stories, interviews and more with an audience of listeners.

The class, which is free to attend, will cover both the technical and creative aspects of podcasting, as well as how to market a podcast. It is presented in partnership with ArtsQuest’s Arts In Education initiative through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and will run from June 17 to June 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

Taught by the team who produce the popular Lehigh Valley Cold Cases podcast, registration for the class is required.

Register and learn more at BAPL.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.