Easton Restaurant Week Returns July 14-20

If al fresco dining is one of your favorite summertime activities, you’ll want to mark your calendars for Easton Restaurant Week, which returns July 14 to July 20.

During Easton Restaurant Week, local foodies will enjoy special breakfast, lunch and/or dinner prix-fixe menus at various price points at a number of Easton area restaurants, including 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Marblehead Chowder House, The Bayou, Two Rivers Brewing Co., Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House, Porters’ Pub & Restaurant and Meli European Taverna. Additional participating eateries are yet to be announced, and menus will be available online beginning July 1.

For more information, visit EastonRestaurantWeek.com, where visitors can also enter a contest to win a free dinner at a participating Easton Restaurant Week establishment. For updates on social media, follow the Easton Restaurant Week Facebook page.

