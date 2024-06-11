Elaine J. (Klotz) Davis, 79, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Elaine J. (Klotz) Davis (1945 – 2024)

Elaine J. (Klotz) Davis, 79, of Upper Saucon Township, died Saturday, June 8, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late James R. Davis Sr., who died on Nov. 2, 2022. Elaine was born in Bethlehem on April 4, 1945 to the late Ira M. and Emma M. (Frisch) Klotz. She was of the Lutheran faith. Elaine enjoyed listening to music, shopping and puzzles. The love of her life was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her children: Kelli L. (Thomas) Decembrino of Schuylkill Haven, Kimberly A. (John) Lenner of Salisbury Township, James R. Jr. (Sarah) Thompson of Coopersburg, Charles I. of Center Valley; brother: David (Linda) Klotz of Bethlehem Township; grandchildren: Kristen, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Nolan, Jordan, Gavin; great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Colton, Lukas and another one on the way. She was predeceased in 2013 by a brother: Wayne Klotz.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Tuesday’s visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.