Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites Launches ‘Saturdays at Burnside’

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is launching a new series of events, “Saturdays at Burnside,” taking place on the first Saturday of the month from June to October at Burnside Historic Farm.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is launching a new series of events, “Saturdays at Burnside,” taking place on the first Saturday of the month from June to October at Burnside Historic Farm.

The series is a free, family-friendly opportunity to visit the restored 18th century farmstead, which includes a 1748/1818 farmhouse, two 1840s bank barns, a kitchen garden and orchard, a corn crib, a wagon shed and one of the country’s only working High Horse-Power wheels. There will also be opportunities for visitors to participate in hands-on history lessons at Burnside, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Some of the upcoming activities mentioned in a news release include creating a walking paper horse, a corn husk doll and a decorated bird feeder.

“We are delighted to present our ‘Saturdays at Burnside’ event series and offer visitors a unique opportunity to journey back in time and learn about the Burnside Historic Farm,” said president and CEO of HBMS LoriAnn Wukitsch. “It is our hope that the cost-free program connects more people to our organization’s mission and the rich history of our community.”

July’s event, which will take place Saturday, July 6, will be “Make Your Own Bee Hotel.” Visitors to the farm will “learn about bees’ crucial role in pollination and make a bee hotel to provide nesting space for these insects,” the release said.

The event series is free and open to all ages. For more information on the Saturdays at Burnside event series, visit the Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.