Habitat Receives Funding for Building Affordable Homes in S. Bethlehem

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley is one of 10 local recipients of affordable housing project funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE). State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced the awards in a news release Thursday. ​

The $200,000 Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will receive is for its Philip Street project in South Bethlehem, where two sets of twin homes are currently under construction in the 1400 block. The four new, single-family homes will be approximately 1420 sq. ft. each and consist of four bedrooms and two full baths.​

Two of the four homes already have purchasers and will house a total of 15 people, a news release said.​

“The need to expand the amount of affordable housing has always been critical here in the Lehigh Valley and that need has only been magnified in recent years,” Boscola said Thursday. “State investment through PHARE is an important tool through which funding can be distributed into our local communities who are in desperate need to provide affordable housing opportunities.”​

“The funding approved today will also provide seniors in Northampton County the ability to seek assistance in modifying their homes to increase the likelihood that they can remain in their homes,” she added.​

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley recently announced that it will open a second ReStore location on the site of the former Neighbors Home & Garden Center on Main Street in Hellertown.​

Proceeds from sales at the ReStore benefit the organization’s efforts to provide affordable housing and help keep residents in their homes by providing eligible recipients with emergency repairs.

