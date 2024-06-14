PennDOT to Host Public Meeting on Rt. 309 Project in Upper Saucon

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss the Rt. 309 Center Valley Reconstruction Project, Upper Saucon Township officials said Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss the Rt. 309 Center Valley Reconstruction Project, Upper Saucon Township officials said Friday.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held Wednesday, June 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Upper Saucon Township Building, 5500 Camp Meeting Road, Center Valley.

According to an announcement published on the township’s website, the meeting will provide local residents and business owners with “an opportunity to meet with the project team, view​ the displays showing the proposed improvements and to discuss the details.”

Drawings showing the proposed improvements will be displayed and representatives from PennDOT and its engineering teams will​ be in attendance to provide specific information on the project and to address questions and​ concerns.​

