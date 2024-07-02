Drivers, Pedestrians Reminded of Crosswalk Safety Rules in Hellertown

The Hellertown Police Department has released a statement reminding drivers of their responsibilities to pedestrians in the borough, and vice versa.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Hellertown Police Department has released a statement reminding drivers of their responsibilities to pedestrians in the borough, and vice versa.

The email that went out Tuesday stressed the importance of drivers following traffic rules, including stopping at marked crosswalks if pedestrians are crossing or preparing to do so.

“Stay alert and reduce speed in areas with crosswalks,” police advised. “Come to a complete stop if pedestrians are crossing or preparing to cross; wait until pedestrians have crossed at least one lane past the lane you are in before resuming travel; (and) never pass another vehicle that has stopped or is slowing down at a crosswalk.”​



Police said that for their part pedestrians should always cross at marked crosswalks and obey all traffic signals, as well as look beyond stopped vehicles before crossing to be sure that all lanes are clear of oncoming traffic.

“If a vehicle approaches, make eye contact with the driver to be sure s/he sees you before you cross,” they advised.

The email also noted that drivers should be on the lookout for bicyclists and skateboarders, who may approach crosswalks at faster speeds than pedestrians typically do.

Police said that under state law, bicyclists are not considered pedestrians unless they are walking their bikes. Bicyclists must obey all traffic laws and should use marked bike or multi-use paths when available, they added.

Hellertown borough is noteworthy for the fact that it is bisected by a major road–Rt. 412, which is also Main Street in the borough. Weekday traffic volume on Rt. 412 in the Hellertown area can exceed 20,000 vehicles.

In June 2020, a female pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Main Street, and in August 2022 police said a teenage girl was injured while trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk. In recent years, the borough has also installed pedestrian safety devices such as flashing signs that can be activated at various intersections along Main Street and at other crossings.

Hellertown Police advised both drivers and pedestrians Tuesday to “slow down” and “look around” in order to stay safe.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.