Main Street in Freemansburg to Be Closed for Roadwork Until October

Motorists who regularly drive through Freemansburg borough are being alerted to an upcoming road closure in the small riverside community.​

Main Street between Monroe and Washington streets in Freemansburg will be closed to through traffic for several months beginning Monday, July 8, borough officials said Wednesday.

According to a borough email, the road will be closed and traffic detoured due to a roadway construction project that has “an undetermined (end) date in October 2024.”

A signed detour route will be in place while the busy section of Main Street is closed.

The borough apologized for any inconvenience the unspecified road work will cause.

Two restaurants and other businesses are located along the section of Main Street that will be closed.

On Wednesday, it was separately announced by PennDOT that a busy section of Rt. 145 (S. Fourth Street) in Allentown) will be under construction beginning Monday. That project–which will include a number of improvements along Rt. 145–is expected to take more than two years to complete.

