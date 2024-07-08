Heat Advisory: Lehigh Valley to Swelter with High Heat Indexes

According to the National Weather Service, peak heat indexes Monday and Tuesday could top 100 degrees. The heat index is a measurement of how hot it feels, accounting for both air temperature and humidity.

A heat advisory has been issued for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties Monday and Tuesday due to expected highs in the 90s, which combined with high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

According to the National Weather Service, peak heat indexes both days could top 100 degrees. The peak heat index Wednesday could also exceed 100 degrees, which could result in an extension of the heat advisory.

Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned spaces; to wear light-colored clothing; and to check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Strenuous outdoor activity should be limited, they said, and confined to the early morning or evening hours whenever possible.

The forecast high temperature in Allentown is around 94 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.​

An air quality alert has also been issued for the region for Monday.

