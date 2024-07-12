Almost Queen Concert to Rock Univest Performance Center

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

This weekend the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown will be rocked out by Almost Queen, a popular tribute band who will take audiences back in time to experience the legendary band from the ’70s and ’80s.

Saturday’s show is part of Quakertown Borough’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series presented by Sands Auto Group.​

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and ticket holders should plan to arrive early to enjoy The Hit Mann DJ followed by opening act Steve Leonard Trio, who will set the stage for Almost Queen. Offerings from a number of local food vendors along with Queen-inspired cocktails from Spinnerstown Hotel will also be available to purchase.​

According to a news release, fans often travel long distances to experience Almost Queen’s carefully curated setlist featuring Queen’s best-loved songs, including Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now and Radio Ga Ga. Almost Queen occasionally plays lesser-known tracks, such as Flash, and of course no Queen tribute concert would be complete without performances of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are the Champions!​

Tickets start at $32 with both lawn and reserved seats available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket booth on the day of the concert.

For more information about the Sounds of Summer Concert Series and other upcoming events, visit UnivestPerformanceCenter.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.