Some Bethlehem Pools Already Closed for Season

With limited summer program staffing due to students returning to college and collegiate sports practices, the City of Bethlehem has announced an early end of the season at some of its pools.

Westside and Yosko pools closed for the season on Friday, Aug. 2, the city said, while Clearview and Stark pools will close for the season this Friday, Aug. 9.

Memorial Pool will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 25, and the Yosko Splash Park will close for the last time this year on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).

All neighborhood season passes will be accepted at Memorial Pool beginning Saturday, Aug. 10, the city said.

For more information about city pools and the splash park, visit the City of Bethlehem’s website.

