Community Health

Free Back Health Event Planned

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Back

On Monday, Sept. 9, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital will host a free event to promote spine health and provide guidance on how to safely and effectively enjoy favorite activities such as golf and gardening.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

On Monday, Sept. 9, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital will host a free event to promote spine health and provide guidance on how to safely and effectively enjoy favorite activities such as golf and gardening.

To be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the hospital in Center Valley, “Back in Action: Free Screening for Your Favorite Activities” will also include personalized back screenings by physical and occupational therapy experts.

Light refreshments will be served during the event. Registration is required in advance.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment