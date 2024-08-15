Free Back Health Event Planned

On Monday, Sept. 9, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital will host a free event to promote spine health and provide guidance on how to safely and effectively enjoy favorite activities such as golf and gardening.

To be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the hospital in Center Valley, “Back in Action: Free Screening for Your Favorite Activities” will also include personalized back screenings by physical and occupational therapy experts.

Light refreshments will be served during the event. Registration is required in advance.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.