Good Shepherd ‘Tops Off’ Center Valley Hospital with Signed Beam

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network staff put Sharpies to steel earlier this month by signing the final steel beam that “topped off” Good Shepherd’s under-construction rehabilitation hospital on Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township.

The hospital–which is located opposite the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley–is slated to open in June 2023.

As part of the beam-signing festivities, Good Shepherd Chaplain Kelly Brooks blessed the beam, which was also signed by members of Good Shepherd’s Hope Starts Here capital campaign committee, hospital trustees, elected officials, community partners and others.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time here, it’s that Good Shepherd has a very large, very passionate base of supporters, who will do everything in their power to ensure Good Shepherd is here to serve the community for another 100-plus years,” said Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network President and CEO Michael Spigel, PT, MHA. “We cannot do what we do without all of you.”

Upon its completion, the four-story, 76-private-room rehabilitation hospital in Center Valley will “focus on providing highly specialized, complex care and serve as the anchor of an all-encompassing destination campus,” a news release about the event said. “Good Shepherd’s new hospital will provide advanced inpatient rehabilitation services to people seeking care for stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury and other complex conditions.”

The hospital’s first floor will feature a glass-enclosed area in which to explore and research technological trends–such as 3D printing, automation technology and artificial intelligence–that have the potential to advance rehabilitation practices for people with stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury and other disabilities, the release said.

The building’s three upper floors will feature private patient rooms and therapy gyms for inpatient rehabilitation, with the second and third floors housing patients recovering from strokes, orthopedic and spinal cord injuries as well as those who have suffered traumatic injuries or need pulmonary rehabilitation, and the fourth floor housing a 16-bed unit for patients who have experienced brain injuries.

Another unique aspect of the facility will be Outdoor Therapy Gardens, which hospital representatives said “will offer physical, spiritual and social ways for patients to undergo therapy and participate in activities while staying at the rehabilitation hospital–gardening, trails, outdoor green space and more.”

More information about the Hope Starts Here capital campaign in support of the hospital’s construction is available online.

Photos courtesy of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation