Have Fun Saturday at Hellertown Community Day

Saturday will be a special day in Saucon Valley thanks to Hellertown Community Day 2024, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Dimmick Park.

The free event will begin with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the park stage. Dozens of local businesses and organizations will have booths set up in the park, with giveaways, information and products for sale. There will also be food available for purchase at the park pavilion and at various vendor booths.

Popular local band the Large Flowerheads will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and there will also be exhibits/demonstrations to enjoy.

Community Day is a rain or shine event. For more information, visit and follow the Hellertown Community Day Facebook page.

Saturday is also the final day of operation for the 2024 season at the Hellertown Pool, which is across the street from the park.