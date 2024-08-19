Hellertown Community Day Draws a Crowd (Photos)

Although it was cut short for some by mid-day rain, Hellertown Community Day got off to a great start in Dimmick Park Saturday, with crowds enjoying live musical performances, demonstrations, costumed characters, food and giveaways from dozens of local businesses and organizations that staffed vendor booths at the event, which was held from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Day began with remarks by local officials at the park bandshell.

Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman declared Aug. 17, 2024 “Staff Day” in recognition of borough staff’s commitment to the community over the past year, which he called a “challenging period.”

In particular, Heintzelman said borough police have demonstrated dedication in the face of adversity. The department has been without a full-time chief since last fall, when former Chief Robert Shupp resigned amid what borough officials at the time called “payroll discrepancies.” Shupp was later charged with theft and his case is pending before the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

Senior officers from within the department have stepped up to help fulfill the duties that would normally be handled by a chief since late last year.

Heintzelman said those days should be coming to an end with the appointment of a new police chief, which is expected to happen at Monday night’s borough council meeting.

During the opening ceremony, the mayor introduced former Lower Merion Township Police Department officer James “Jim” Baitinger as the nominee who is expected to receive the appointment as chief.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful,” Baitinger told those who were in attendance.

He added that he is “aware of the challenges ahead” and said he plans to prioritize transparency, accountability and crime reduction, along with forging community partnerships that promote trust.

“I pledge to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve and our officers,” Baitinger said.

He was joined on the stage by a number of current Hellertown Police officers, members of the borough’s public works department, borough office and administrative staff, the finance director and the borough manager, who Heintzelman praised for their “extraordinary professionalism.”

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136), state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Following the opening ceremony, a memorial bench was dedicated in honor of former borough councilman Phil Weber, who died last year. Weber was also a dedicated volunteer, coaching and mentoring youth sports teams and devoting thousands of hours to service at Dewey Fire Co. No. 1 in the borough.

“Phil’s influence was felt in every corner of Hellertown,” said council president Tom Rieger, who paid tribute to his former colleague and friend.

“If you had to describe Phil in one word, it would be ‘community,'” he told several dozen family members and friends who attended the dedication ceremony near the snack stand in Dimmick Park.

Rieger noted that the bench is made of concrete from Bethlehem Precast, where Weber worked for many years.

“He will never be forgotten,” said Freeman.