Philip J. Weber, 60, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Philip J. Weber (1962 – 2023)

Philip J. Weber, 60, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of Monica M. (Morganello) Weber. Phil was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 3, 1962 to the late Frank J. and Glenys M. (Paulin) Weber. He was the manager of Bethlehem Pre-Cast from 2013 until 2020, and previously for Modern Concrete, Ottsville. Phil was a member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown; served as past president of the Hellertown Borough Council; was past president of the Hellertown Planning Commission, serving for 20 years; served on the rails-to-trails committee; was a past officer and firefighter at Dewey Fire Co. No. 1, Hellertown; and was an F & AM member of New Temple Lodge #720, Allentown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 19 years, he is survived by children: Shanna M. (Jonathan) Distler of Hellertown, Eric O. Weber of Nazareth; stepchildren: Aubrey Lynn (Scott Jr.) Nocek of Bethlehem, Reuben (Kelly) Herrera of Hellertown; siblings: Tony J. (Debbie) of Bethlehem, David J. (Holly) of Hellertown, Leanne F. of Temple; grandchildren: Taylor A. Poyer, Shawn C. Weber Jr., Thomas R. Weber, Faith Willemet, Henry J. Distler. He was predeceased by a son: Shawn C. Weber (died Oct. 12, 2019).

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. An F & AM service will be held at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the funeral service. An honorary Walk of Honor will conclude the services. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Borough of Hellertown, 685 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 for the purchase of a bench that will be installed at Dimmick Park in his memory.