Man Suffered Head Injuries in 2-Car Crash on Rt. 611, Police Say

An Upper Black Eddy man suffered head injuries in a June 26 motor vehicle accident at Rt. 611 (Easton Road) and Rt. 212 (Durham Road) in Durham Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday.

According to a news release from police, Donald L. Gerhardt, 75, was northbound on Rt. 611 approaching the intersection with Rt. 212 when a motorist who was exiting an adjacent parking lot allegedly failed to yield to him.

Police said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and identified the driver of the vehicle that was exiting the parking area as 65-year-old Ellen C. Sapienza of Upper Black Eddy.

According to the public information report, a 62-year-old male passenger was in the vehicle with Sapienza at the time.

Police said the front of Sapienza’s 2016 Honda CR-V struck the passenger side of the northbound vehicle–a 2005 Toyota Highlander–which then rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its tires in the center of Rt. 611.

Neither Sapienza nor her passenger were injured, the police report said, and all of the parties involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police said Gerhardt was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem in Fountain Hill for treatment of head injuries, which the news release said were of unknown severity.

Authorities indicated in the public information release that Sapienza was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for Vehicle Entering or Crossing Roadway.

The report did not specify which parking lot Sapienza exited, but the paved parking area located at that intersection provides parking for visitors to the nearby D&L Trail along the Delaware River.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.