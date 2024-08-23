Enjoy Free Concert in Dimmick Park Sunday

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and the Borough of Hellertown will host the final installment of their 2024 Music in the Park series this Sunday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Morris J. Dimmick Park.

Sunday’s free concert will feature Tequila Rose performing country tunes on the park stage. Food trucks and adult beverage vendors will also be on-site selling a variety of beverages. Among them will be Red Robin, Mon & Mel, Lost Tavern Brewing and Triple Sun Spirits. Hellertown Area Library volunteers will be selling food in the pavilion.​

Concert-goers should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating on the grass in front of the stage.

More information about the concert series can be found on the chamber’s website.

