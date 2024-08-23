Meet New Hellertown Police Chief at ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Local residents will have an opportunity to meet the new Chief of Police in Hellertown at an upcoming event in the borough.



The Hellertown Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop at Nick & Noah’s (formerly Hana & Nana Coffee), 501 Main St., Hellertown, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Chief James Baitinger was hired by borough council at a meeting earlier this week. In introducing himself to the community, Baitinger has promised changes in the department, which has been without a full-time chief since last year and was the subject of a review by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association earlier this year.

Other police officers will also be on hand for the event, which will feature free coffee for attendees.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.