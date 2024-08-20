Hellertown Hires New Police Chief

After months of searching, the Borough of Hellertown has hired a new police chief. Former Lower Merion Township Police Department officer James “Jim” Baitinger was sworn in and introduced at Monday night’s Hellertown Borough Council meeting.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

After months of searching, the Borough of Hellertown has hired a new police chief.

Former Lower Merion Township Police Department officer James “Jim” Baitinger was sworn in and introduced at Monday night’s Hellertown Borough Council meeting.

“The police have gone through a lot. So has this council, and so has the entire borough and community,” said mayor David Heintzelman, who also introduced Baitinger at Hellertown Community Day Saturday. “I also want to thank the leadership from (former Officer in Charge) Mike Dattilio. He took the reigns a few months ago, and as he had said, it is not easy–that is true.

“The most important thing is that he got the cooperation and support of his fellow officers and tried his best,” the mayor added. “Not saying that your job is done, but I want you to know you’re very well respected and appreciated for the time and effort you put in as acting chief.”

The department has been without a full-time chief since last fall when former Chief Robert Shupp resigned amid what borough officials at the time called “payroll discrepancies.” Shupp was later charged with theft in a case that is now before the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

Borough council later hired consultants to conduct an independent review of the police department, which was completed several months ago. Conducted by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association (PCPA), the study revealed numerous department flaws and deficiencies, ranging from a leadership vacuum to issues regarding policies and procedures. Council also sought applicants to fill the role of chief and take the department in a new direction.

Baitinger, whose employment agreement may be viewed here, will receive a starting annual salary of $112,736 prorated for the remainder of 2024. In January 2025, he will receive a three percent raise, per the terms of the agreement.

“While a new police chief is a substantial and an important part of restoring our police services, it is not his job alone,” said councilman Andrew Hughes. “For this transformational process to be successful, many other folks need to assist and support this endeavor.”

According to Baitinger’s LinkedIn profile, he has over 26 years of experience as a police officer, including eight years as a command level officer and more than 12 as a supervisor. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Police Executive Program School of Police Staff and Command.

Baitinger, his wife Barbara and their four children had photos taken at Monday’s evening, before he addressed the meeting. A Harleysville resident, Baitinger thanked his family, friends and former colleagues, and pledged to not let the Hellertown community down.

“I’m aware of the challenges that are coming ahead and the responsibility of leading this police department,” Baitinger said. “My vision for this department is community partnership, reducing crime, transparency and accountability.”

“I want you to know the Hellertown Police Department is here to serve all members of the community, and I’m committed to forging relationships to promote mutual trust and respect,” he added. “To achieve this, we’re going to prioritize community engagements and actively seek input from our residents, our business owners, our community organizations to better understand the concerns and needs.”

Baitinger said he plans to emphasize open communication between the department and the community, and prioritize training for the department’s officers.

“I’m excited to lead this department, and I pledge to everybody that I will work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of the people that we serve and the lives of our police officers,” Baitinger said. “Together we can build a stronger, safer, more inclusive borough. Know that I’m here for you–at your service and the community’s service.”

The next Hellertown Borough Council meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall and online. Meetings are livestreamed and broadcast via Facebook live, with recordings of past meetings available for viewing on the borough’s Facebook page. Agendas are available for review prior to the meetings via the borough website. Meetings are generally held the first and third Monday of each month, however the first meeting in September will be held on a Tuesday due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.