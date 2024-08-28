Celebrate Autumn’s Arrival at Apple Days

The community is invited to attend Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) celebration of autumn’s start during Apple Days on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. The event at Burnside Plantation will feature family fun, tasty treats and a new “Historic Area” featuring living history activities and demonstrations.​

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The community is invited to attend Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) celebration of autumn’s start during Apple Days on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. The event at Burnside Plantation will feature family fun, tasty treats and a new “Historic Area” featuring living history activities and demonstrations.​

“There is no better way to embrace the change of seasons than joining all the fun of Apple Days, featuring exciting activities the whole family can enjoy,” said Beth Beatty, special events manager. “In between tastings of sweet treats from some of the Lehigh Valley’s finest bakeries, visitors can tour the 1748/1818 farmhouse and learn about the daily lives of a busy family from hundreds of years ago. Head over to the summer kitchen to see what’s cooking, and stop by the Banko Beverage Apple Days Tavern, featuring a curated selection of seasonal craft beverages. Enjoy samples with your tasting ticket or purchase full-size pours of your favorite beverages!”



The Burnside Gardeners will also be on hand to explain crop rotation and how they care for the farm’s Kitchen Garden as the end of the growing season approaches.​ Kids will be able to participate in activities like a hay bale maze and pony rides, and the festival’s Market To Go will allow visitors to take a taste of the festival home with them. Apple-inspired goods can be pre-ordered online for pick-up at Burnside Farm on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday, Sept. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The presale includes pies, ice cream, strudels, tarts and more. Ordering is available via HBMS’s online store.​

Local vendors whose participation at Apple Days is already confirmed include SLR Stained Glass Studio, Soaps on Linden, Rebel Hive Meadery and Mother Nature Minerals.​

For more information about Apple Days and Burnside Farm, visit HistoricBethlehem.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.