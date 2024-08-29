Upper Saucon Township Police Are Hiring

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department is seeking applicants to fill two full-time police officer positions.

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department is seeking applicants to fill two full-time police officer positions. The department is partnering with the Lehigh County Chiefs of Police Association Consortium for physical agility and written exams applicants must successfully complete on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Registration for the exams begins at 7:15 a.m. at the DeSales University track located across the street from Billera Hall in Center Valley. Candidates who successfully complete the physical agility exam will be eligible to participate in the written exam immediately afterward. Registration for these examinations will close on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. Applications must be completed online at LehighCountyPoliceTest.com.​

The 2025 starting salary for a full-time police officer in Upper Saucon Township begins at $73,632, with a maximum salary of $105,123 in 2026. The department currently has 24 sworn police officers and two civilian administrative staff members.

For more information about the jobs, visit the Upper Saucon Township Police Department’s CRIMEWATCH site.

