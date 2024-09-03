Humble Heroes Visit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital

Children hospitalized in late August and early September often miss out on back-to-school events and Labor Day parades and picnics. Fortunately, patients at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Bethlehem participated in something even better: a visit from their favorite superheroes.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Spiderman, Black Panther, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Deadpool, Black Panther and Scarlet Witch were there, bringing smiles to the children and their families. They were joined by cartoon TV hero, Raven; a character from Teen Titans portrayed by St. Luke’s photographer Anita Sergent.

The heroes are volunteer members of Humble Heroes of FDNY, a nonprofit group of firefighters, police officers, teachers and others. The Fire Department of New York City is its official sponsor. Disguised as famous heroes, they visit local hospitals and grief centers, “bringing joy to kids fighting life’s injustices.” Their mantra is, “Anyone can be someone’s hero.”

Anthony Murphy, 15, of Norton Township, N.J., said he was thrilled to have a visit from some of his favorites, including Deadpool, having seen his most recent movie twice. The North Warren Regional High School sophomore is such a fan that superheroes are the theme of his bedroom’s décor.

Murphy said he was going 25 to 30 miles an hour on an ebike when his back wheel locked, and he was thrown off. A buddy he was riding with called 911. Eventually, a MedEvac helicopter transported him to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, where he received an operation to relieve swelling and bleeding in his brain.

“Seeing the superheroes was amazing,” he said. “It made my day.” His mother Amanda Corter, added, “It made his life.”

Gretchen Duffy, St. Luke’s child life services coordinator, said St. Luke’s often provides opportunities to normalize the environment and remind children and teens that even though they’re in the hospital they still get to have fun while they’re here.

“When kids are in the hospital they can be missing out on things like back-to-school celebrations and other normal, fun childhood activities,” she said. “Bringing in special events is a really great way to do something positive and fun for the kids while they’re here. There’s great therapeutic value for kids and their families.”

Humble Heroes visited St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in January. Because they knew the heroes were in the building, some kids were so excited that they waited to go home until after meeting their favorite superhero.

“They are the celebrities of childhood to these kids,” Duffy said. “They read about them, watch them on TV or see them in movies, and they represent superhuman creatures that are otherworldly. The volunteers really get into character. Spiderman comes in, crawling across the floor, and Batman has his hands perched on his hips. The costumes are so realistic and elaborate that the kids feel like they’re meeting their favorite superheroes. It’s really, really special.”

Photographer Anita Sergent of Emmaus shot photos of the heroes when they visited in January. As a photographer at St. Luke’s, she’s shot a lot of events, including pediatric visits with therapy dogs. She was so impressed by the impact the heroes’ visit had on the children that she asked to join their group.

“Their visit was the most I’ve seen the children’s faces light up–not only the kids, but the parents and the staff too,” she said. Along with her husband, Jeff, Sergent is interested in cosplay. A word formed from “costume” and “play,” cosplay is a performance art where people dress up as characters from fictional works and act in character.

Sergent, who sews and makes her own costumes, was impressed by the quality of the Humble Heroes’ costumes and performances.

“I’m super nerdy,” she said. “It was great to find a group that shares my hobby. I thought they were doing such a positive thing and significantly impacting the kids. So, I called them afterward and said “please, please, please let me join.”

Beyond being a member, Sergent helped Kenny Restrepo of Emmaus, who portrays Batman, form a Pennsylvania chapter. Sergent and the group have since appeared at parades and visited hospitals, schools and events for special needs children.

Sergent makes her own costumes, including Raven, her current character. Because the number of male superheroes far outnumber female ones, she is happy to portray a positive role model for girls.

“Little girls are so excited to have a woman hero to look up to,” she said. “When they want to have their picture taken with me, rather than Batman, that really makes my day.”

