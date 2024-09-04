Northampton County to Host Free Digital Training

The Northampton County Digital Navigator Coalition will host a free training event to help individuals use digital devices more effectively.

The event, which is open to all community members, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Northampton Community College Fowler Center at 511 E. 3rd Street in Bethlehem.

The training will begin with an open discussion where community members can share their broadband experiences and address any issues they may have with internet availability, affordability and device access. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own devices to use during the training sessions.

From 6 to 7 p.m., Bethlehem Area School District students will provide hands-on training to attendees, helping them to navigate the internet, set up smartphones and add apps to their devices.

For more information about the event, contact the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development at 610-829-6306.

