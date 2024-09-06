Center Valley Five Guys Announces Opening Date

Fans of burgers and fries won’t have to wait much longer before they can order them at a new Five Guys franchise at the Promenade Saucon Valley.

The latest restaurant to open in the Center Valley lifestyle center will host a grand opening event with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

According to a Facebook event, the grand opening co-hosted with franchisee Rockham 5G will culminate with an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting.

The address for the new Five Guys is 3045 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, PA 18034. Within the shopping center, it is located next to uBreakiFix and European Wax Center.

According to a sign in the window of the Promenade location, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Several restaurants have recently opened or are in the works at Promenade Saucon Valley, including Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Turning Point.