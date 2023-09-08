Brunch Restaurant Will Soon Open at Promenade Shops

A popular brunch chain will open its first Lehigh Valley location in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley later this month.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A popular brunch chain will open its first Lehigh Valley location in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley later this month.

Turning Point Restaurant’s location in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will hold a grand opening ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook event created by the Promenade Shops.

According to the event, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Turning Point at 9:30 a.m.

A flyer hanging in the one of the doors to the restaurant Friday said that Turning Point is now hiring managers, servers, cooks, host and bussers for all of its locations.

Turning Point currently has nearly 20 other locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where the first restaurant in the chain opened in Little Silver, Monmouth County, in 1998.

Breakfast, brunch and lunch items are on the menu at Turning Point, which also has BYOB locations.

Turning Point–which announced plans for its Ceneter Valley location in January–will be located in The Patio area of the Promenade Shops, near Playa Bowls and UBreakiFix.

For more information, visit TurningPointRestaurants.com.

The Promenade Shops is home to a number of dining destinations, including Top Cut, Kome, Torre, Red Robin, White Orchids Thai Cuisine, Starbucks and Batch Microcreamery. The lifestyle center located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, also houses dozens of retail outlets, a multiplex movie theater and other businesses. For more information, including a map of the shopping center, visit ThePromenadeShopsAtSauconValley.com.