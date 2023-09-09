There’s Still Time to Save with 100th Anniversary Deals at Giant

Although September is nearing its midpoint, there is still time to save on deals at Giant food stores, which are available this month are part of a company-wide 100th anniversary celebration.

The four weeks of anniversary deals, available to customers with a Giant bonus card, run through Sept. 28 with new products and promotions each week both in store and online.

“Since 1923, we’ve been committed to providing our customers savings, quality and selection – it’s who The GIANT Company is,” said Joanna Crishock, Giant’s vice president of marketing and commercial planning, in a news release about the special savings. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our customers, so what better way to mark our 100th anniversary than by offering them amazing deals and rewards as a thank you.”

“With unexpected prices and some deals featuring savings of up to 50 percent, it’s a great time to stock up and save on favorite items,” she added.

Dozens of new deals are being introduced each week during the promotion period, and include items like meat and seafood, produce, snacks, beverages, baked goods, household items and more.

For a complete list of anniversary deals, visit GiantFoodStores.com/offers or download the Giant mobile app.

In addition to the anniversary deals, the company said it is celebrating throughout the month of September with in-store samplings and surprise giveaways like anniversary gift bags containing coupons, product samples, recipes and bonus points program rewards.

Giant was founded in Carlisle, Cumberland County in 1923, and today is a subsidiary of the Dutch-Belgian multinational retail giant Ahold Delhaize, which is headquartered in the Netherlands.

The company operates nearly 200 stores in Pennsylvania and four other Mid-Atlantic states and employed approximately 35,000 people as of 2020, according to online sources.

Locally, Giant operates more than a dozen stores in the Lehigh Valley, including stores in Hellertown (Lower Saucon Township) and Coopersburg.

To learn more about Giant’s 100th anniversary celebration, visit GiantFoodStores.com and follow the celebration on social media using #100YearsOfGIANT.