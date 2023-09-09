Police Want to Know Who Stole Computer from Truck

Springfield Township Police are highlighting an unsolved case in the township, asking their followers on Crimewatch to help identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a computer from a Freightliner tractor-trailer cab.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Springfield Township Police are highlighting an unsolved case in the township, asking their followers on Crimewatch to help identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a computer from a Freightliner tractor-trailer cab.

According to police, the computer is an ECM or engine control module unit and the individual who stole it “definitely knew what he was doing.”

In fact, police said they believe “this was not the first time he (has) struck.”

Police said the theft happened on a property on Springfield Street, east of Coopersburg borough.

Although they admitted the photos of the suspect “are a little grainy” due to being screenshots from a vehicle video system, they said they are still hopeful that someone will recognize the person.

They added that the hat the man can be seen wearing in the photos is a piece of TaylorMade golf brand apparel.

Anyone who can identify him is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department via their Crimewatch Tipline or to call 215-328-8523.