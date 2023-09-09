Police

Police Investigating Alleged ‘Road Rage Incident’ on I-78 in Lower Saucon

by Josh Popichak
The Labor Day weekend began with an alarming incident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, troopers responded to an area of the highway for a “report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.”

Police did not name the individual who is accused of committing the alleged road rage incident, but identified him in a news release as a 38-year-old Pen Argyl man and “arrestee.”

The release indicated that the state police investigation of the case–which they classified as a terroristic threats case–is ongoing.

