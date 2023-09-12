Gene Thomas Wieder, 79, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gene Thomas Wieder, 79, of Coopersburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at The Village of Lifequest in Quakertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Gene Thomas Wieder (1943 – 2023)

Gene Thomas Wieder, 79, of Coopersburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at The Village of Lifequest in Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Martha L. (Yerk) Wieder, who passed away on Nov. 1, 2018. Gene was born in Allentown on Nov. 5, 1943 to the late Harry R. and Marian A. (Delong) Wieder. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Gene was a computer electrical engineer until retirement. He was a member of Solomon’s United Church of Christ in Macungie and the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed working on and showing antique cars and received many awards for them. He also enjoyed golfing, Nascar, the Phillies and the Eagles.

SURVIVORS

Gene is survived by his loving sons: Timothy T. (Sandra L.) of Coopersburg, Bryon S. (Lauren C.) of Bethlehem; siblings: Fred A. (Mary Pat) of Macungie, Sydney D. of Montana, Audrey J. Zotter of Macungie, Curtis D. (AnnaMarie) of Lower Macungie; grandchildren: Felicia (Alex) Brader, Andrew, Dean (fiancé Kara), Abigail.

SERVICES

Private graveside services will be held at Solomon’s Church Cemetery in Macungie. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Solomon’s United Church of Christ, 82 S. Church St., Macungie, PA 18062.