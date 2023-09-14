Northampton County’s Affordable Housing Grant Program Accepting Applications

County Executive Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) have announced that the County of Northampton is now accepting applications for 2023 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants.

County Executive Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) have announced that the County of Northampton is now accepting applications for 2023 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants. AHP funds are available to eligible nonprofits, public agencies, local governments, government authorities and private, low-income housing providers. Grants must maintain or increase the availability of quality affordable housing for residents of Northampton County whose annual incomes are below 80 percent of the household median income for the County using the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 income limits for 2023.

Proposed projects must fall into one of three categories:

Create, retain or improve rental units or owner-occupied housing

Emergency housing services

Transitional housing facilities and affordable housing supportive services

Applications opened Monday, Sept. 11 and will close on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Interested organizations can apply by visiting the Northampton County Participant Portal hosted by Neighborly Software.

Registration is required on the Participant Portal in order to apply.