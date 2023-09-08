Hellertown Halloween Parade Seeks Sponsors

This year’s Hellertown Halloween Parade will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., and the volunteers who organize it are busy working to ensure that it’s the best parade the borough has ever seen.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

This year’s Hellertown Halloween Parade will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., and the volunteers who organize it are busy working to ensure that it’s the best parade the borough has ever seen.

Part of the planning that goes into the parade involves seeking sponsors, as the event is entirely funded through donations and other forms of community support.

In addition to marching band and other sponsors, this year the parade committee chaired by Mayor David Heintzelman is seeking businesses and others willing to donate $100 to purchase 100 hot dogs. The $100 donations will be used to purchase a total of 1,500 hot dogs that will be handed out free of charge to participants and spectators at a 4 p.m. parade after-party in Dimmick Park.

Another new addition to this year’s parade will be Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Beverage truck, which will be at the park and at the parade registration area at the Saucon Valley School District campus. Other food trucks will also be at the post-parade celebration in the park.

“We are expanding to meet the needs of participants and parents alike,” a recent post on the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page said. “Come thirsty, enjoy the parade and live band after the parade at Dimmick Park!”

The theme for this year’s six-division Hellertown Halloween Parade is “Celebrating Hometown Heroes” and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories, such as best float.

Among the bands that have committed to participatet in it is Bethlehem’s famous Liberty High School Grenadier Marching Band.

Typically each division is led by a different band.

For parade sponsors who wish to participate in it, there will be a Sponsorship Division to provide them with recognition.

“Show your work truck, banner or just walk in the parade to tell the community that you have helped,” a donation appeal from Heintzelman said.

Donations in the form of checks should be made payable to Hellertown Halloween Parade and mailed to: Hellertown Halloween Parade, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.

The route of the parade is circular. It begins at the school district campus and proceeds from there down Walnut Street to Main Street; Main Street to Water Street; Water Street to Rentzheimer Drive; Rentzheimer Drive to Durham Street; Durham Street to Constitution Avenue; and then down Constitution to return to where it began. Main Street traffic is typically detoured onto Front Street.

Spectators are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the parade, which has been a Saucon Valley community tradition for decades.

There is no rain date for the parade.

For more information about becoming a parade sponsor or to register to participate in this year’s parade, email Heintzelman at da***@HF***.com. More information is also available on the Facebook page, where updates about this year’s parade are being shared.

In addition to the parade, residents may also want to put the date for Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough on their calendars.

This year’s Trick-or-Treat will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents who plan to hand out candy should leave their porch lights on during that time.