Traffic

Night Work Will Affect Traffic on I-78 in Lower Saucon

35 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
I78 I-78 Interstate 78 delays

Motorists traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township may encounter delays in the coming days due to night work that is being performed by a PennDOT contractor, the agency said Friday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Motorists traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township may encounter delays in the coming days due to night work that is being performed by a PennDOT contractor, the agency said Friday.

According to PennDOT, the project will consist of bridge overlay work and will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 15 between the Lehigh-Northampton county line and Exit 67, which is the exit for Rt. 412 (Hellertown/Bethlehem).

PennDOT’s advisory indicated that there will be a lane restriction while the work is in progress.

In another advisory issued Friday, PennDOT said there will be a northbound lane restriction on Main Street (Rt. 412) in Hellertown borough on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a bridge inspection that will be performed by its bride inspection forces. The advisory indicated that the bridge is located between Polk Valley Road and Water Street.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment