Night Work Will Affect Traffic on I-78 in Lower Saucon

Motorists traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township may encounter delays in the coming days due to night work that is being performed by a PennDOT contractor, the agency said Friday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Motorists traveling west on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township may encounter delays in the coming days due to night work that is being performed by a PennDOT contractor, the agency said Friday.

According to PennDOT, the project will consist of bridge overlay work and will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 15 between the Lehigh-Northampton county line and Exit 67, which is the exit for Rt. 412 (Hellertown/Bethlehem).

PennDOT’s advisory indicated that there will be a lane restriction while the work is in progress.

In another advisory issued Friday, PennDOT said there will be a northbound lane restriction on Main Street (Rt. 412) in Hellertown borough on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a bridge inspection that will be performed by its bride inspection forces. The advisory indicated that the bridge is located between Polk Valley Road and Water Street.