Work on New Meadows Road Bridge to Begin This Spring

The crossing where the bridge previously stood has been unavailable to motorists for nearly six years due to the bridge’s closure and subsequent demolition, after it was judged to be beyond repair.

Work on a new span to replace the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township should begin by late spring, township manager Mark Hudson reported to council earlier this month.

Hudson reported at the March 6 council meetings that bids to replace the bridge were opened on Feb. 29.

“They have been verified and are listed in ECMS, which is a PennDOT site,” he said. “The low bidder was Kinsley Construction & Co., for a bid of $3,082,000.”

Hudson said ground should be broken for the new bridge in “late May or early June.”

“I know everyone has been waiting for many years for the Meadows Road Bridge project to begin,” he added.

Built in 1858 and spanning the Saucon Creek just south of Hellertown, the Meadows Road Bridge was an engineering landmark that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.

One of just a handful of 19th century stone arch bridges remaining locally, the structure was owned and maintained by Northampton County, which is responsible for replacing it with a new span.

Since the bridge’s closure, a detour that utilizes Skibo Road and W. Walnut Street has been in place, with homes and businesses along the lower part of Meadows Road cut off from nearby Rt. 412.

Note: News about the bridge replacement timeline was first reported by Lower Saucon Township resident and Saucon Shenanigans blogger Andrea Wittchen.