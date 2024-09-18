St. Luke’s Opens Medical Office Building in Bethlehem

St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened a seventh medical office building in the area of Eighth and Eaton avenues in Bethlehem.

St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened a seventh medical office building in the area of Eighth and Eaton avenues in Bethlehem. The newest SLUHN building in the neighborhood off Rt. 378 is located at 1530 Eighth Avenue and opened at the beginning of September.

The 20,000-square-foot, two-story building had been home to office space and a bank, and was completely gutted and remodeled to meet the needs of the four medical practices now housed in it.

“St. Luke’s University Health Network has a huge presence at Eighth and Eaton Avenues in Bethlehem,” said Jennifer K. Peters, MPA, Senior Network Director, Real Estate. “This shows our commitment to our community and to this area.”

St. Luke’s has a number of medical practices in buildings in the immediate area, including those that specialize in cardiology, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, nephrology and oral surgery, as well as the St. Luke’s Baby & Me Support Center.

The practices in the recently-opened building at 1530 Eighth Avenue are:

St. Luke’s Rheumatology Associates . The practice diagnoses and manages rheumatic conditions including those that cause pain and swelling in joints and muscles. Led by a team of specialists, it blends the latest treatments with personalized care, ensuring that patients have the best outcomes. It is located on the first floor. Providers at this location are Ruchi D. Patel, DO, and Kristen A. Salava, MD.

St. Luke's Colon & Rectal Surgery, which relocated from 406 Delaware Ave., Bethlehem. It is located on the first floor. St. Luke's colon and rectal surgeons specialize in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of colon and rectal issues, treating benign and malignant conditions, performing screenings such as colonoscopies and surgically treating problems when necessary. Providers at this site include Daniel J. Bowers, MD, Daniel J. Eyvazzadeh, MD, W.T. Reilly, MD, and Julia C. Tolentino, MD. Colon and rectal surgeons work closely with St. Luke's gastroenterologists.

St. Luke's Gastroenterology, which is relocating from 306 S. New Street, Suite 302, Bethlehem. It is also located on the first floor. The practice will focus on hepatology services at this site. Its board-certified hepatologists specialize in diagnosing and treating illness of the liver. Its staff includes Vishal Patel, MD, Ashley Tran, MD, and Carly Haddock, PA-C.

St. Luke's Bethlehem Internal Medicine, which relocated from 800 Eaton Ave., Bethlehem. It occupies space on the second floor. The practice specializes in care for adults. Physicians in the practice are Matthew Bartelt, DO, David Hoffman, MD, Mark Kender, MD, Cindy Silva, MD, and Kyle Haddock, DO, who recently joined the team.

All four practices welcome new patients.

